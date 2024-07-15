ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth killed in road accident near Madanapalle

Published - July 15, 2024 07:46 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth were killed on the spot when their motorbike brushed against an APSRTC bus at high speed at the Cheekalabailu inter-State border checkpost, on the outskirts of Madanapalle town, on Monday evening.

According to the Madanapalle rural police, the duo in their 20s, identified as Y. Sai Kumar and Reddappa, residents of Kalicharla of Annamayya district, were on their way to Madanapalle. While they were trying to overtake the bus, the bike hit the side of the bus and fell. The impact left the duo with head injuries, resulting in their instantaneous death. The police found a half-emptied bottle of liquor from the bike’s tank cover. The police suspect it to be a drunken drive case. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle for autopsy. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US