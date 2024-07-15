Two youth killed in road accident near Madanapalle

Two youth were killed on the spot when their motorbike brushed against an APSRTC bus at high speed at the Cheekalabailu inter-State border checkpost, on the outskirts of Madanapalle town, on Monday evening.

According to the Madanapalle rural police, the duo in their 20s, identified as Y. Sai Kumar and Reddappa, residents of Kalicharla of Annamayya district, were on their way to Madanapalle. While they were trying to overtake the bus, the bike hit the side of the bus and fell. The impact left the duo with head injuries, resulting in their instantaneous death. The police found a half-emptied bottle of liquor from the bike’s tank cover. The police suspect it to be a drunken drive case. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle for autopsy. A case was registered.