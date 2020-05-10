Two youth killed in fuel tank blast in Kuppam

Two youth working as welders died on the spot when the gas fuel tank of a crane which is usually used in stone quarries exploded near a mechanic shop at Thambuganipalle in Kuppam mandal on Sunday morning.

Four injured

Four people were also injured, of which the condition of two is stated to be critical.

According to Kuppam police, the two deceased have been identified as Azas and Afsar from Ragimanupenta village. The crane was brought to the mechanic shop for some welding works.

“The youth were working beneath the crane when the fuel tank exploded. Under the impact, the youth died on the spot. The crane and half a dozen two-wheelers parked in the surrounding area were also damaged,” the police said.

The Kuppam police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.