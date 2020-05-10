Andhra Pradesh

Two youth killed in fuel tank blast in Kuppam

Police personnel inspecting the fuel tank blast site at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Police personnel inspecting the fuel tank blast site at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Sunday.  

They were working at a mechanic shop

Two youth working as welders died on the spot when the gas fuel tank of a crane which is usually used in stone quarries exploded near a mechanic shop at Thambuganipalle in Kuppam mandal on Sunday morning.

Four injured

Four people were also injured, of which the condition of two is stated to be critical.

According to Kuppam police, the two deceased have been identified as Azas and Afsar from Ragimanupenta village. The crane was brought to the mechanic shop for some welding works.

“The youth were working beneath the crane when the fuel tank exploded. Under the impact, the youth died on the spot. The crane and half a dozen two-wheelers parked in the surrounding area were also damaged,” the police said.

The Kuppam police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Rayalaseema
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:32:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-youth-killed-in-fuel-tank-blast-in-kuppam/article31552709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY