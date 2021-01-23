Two youth held for serial chain snatching in Chittoor

They used to target women riding two-wheelers and those riding pillion

The Chittoor police on Saturday nabbed two youth and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹10 lakh and two motorcycles from them, while they were moving suspiciously at the bypass road on the outskirts of the town. Interrogation revealed that the duo was allegedly wanted in seven chain-snatching and two motorbikes lifting cases in and around Chittoor during the last three months.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, and Circle-Inspector (Chittoor West) C. Lakshmikanth Reddy said the accused, identified as Mohammad Sayeed (23) of Punepalle of Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district, and Tajamul Pasha of Hydersab Majid of Karnataka, were allegedly involved in a series of chain-snatching offences under Chittoor West limits, including four on a single day last week.

Two women who were victims of their chain-snatching had fallen down from motorcycles and sustained injuries in Yadamarri and Puthalapattu mandals. The police obtained clues on the accused through CC camera footage at vulnerable junctions, leading to their arrest.

The officials said the accused used to target women riding two-wheelers and those riding pillion. They were also allegedly involved in ganja peddling, the police officers said.

Criminal cases were booked under various sections of the IPC and the accused were shifted to the Chittoor sub-jail on remand.