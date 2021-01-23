Two youth held for serial chain snatching in Chittoor

The Chittoor police on Saturday nabbed two youth and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹10 lakh and two motorcycles from them, while they were moving suspiciously at the bypass road on the outskirts of the town. Interrogation revealed that the duo was allegedly wanted in seven chain-snatching and two motorbikes lifting cases in and around Chittoor during the last three months.
Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, and Circle-Inspector (Chittoor West) C. Lakshmikanth Reddy said the accused, identified as Mohammad Sayeed (23) of Punepalle of Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district, and Tajamul Pasha of Hydersab Majid of Karnataka, were allegedly involved in a series of chain-snatching offences under Chittoor West limits, including four on a single day last week.
Two women who were victims of their chain-snatching had fallen down from motorcycles and sustained injuries in Yadamarri and Puthalapattu mandals. The police obtained clues on the accused through CC camera footage at vulnerable junctions, leading to their arrest.
The officials said the accused used to target women riding two-wheelers and those riding pillion. They were also allegedly involved in ganja peddling, the police officers said.
Criminal cases were booked under various sections of the IPC and the accused were shifted to the Chittoor sub-jail on remand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath