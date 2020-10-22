Andhra Pradesh

Two youth found dead in tank

Two youth were found dead in the tank abutting Daminedu village on the outskirts of Tirupati on Wednesday.

As the villagers informed the Tiruchanur police, police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of locals. The two were identified as Sai Kumar and Venkatesh, running a vegetable retail outlet on Karakambadi Road. Police took note of a reported clash witnessed at the outlet recently and were conducting the investigation from that angle. A case has been registered.

