Two youth found dead in Chandragiri fort tank

They had reportedly gone there to swim, when they lost balance and drowned

Two youth from Tirupati, who had gone to the Chandragiri hill fort on Saturday, were found dead in the pond atop the hillock and their bodies were fished out and shifted to area hospital for autopsy.

According to the Chandragiri police, three youth had gone to the fort on Saturday evening and gained access to the hilltop that has been under surveillance for sometime now.

When they reportedly ventured into the water body on the hillock to swim, unaware of its depth, two of them lost balance and slipped in the pond and started drowning, said the police. The third youth, Mahesh (17), who had stayed back, shouted in vain for help. He ran down the hill and informed the fort officials, besides passing on the information to the area police.

The police, in coordination with the fire department personnel, launched a search that went on for three hours on Saturday night and was resumed in the early hours of Sunday. After a two-hour-long operation, the two bodies of the youth – identified as Rangam (27) and Anudeep (23) – were found stuck in between rocks. The bodies were shifted to the SVRR Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.

‘Dangerous depths’

The Circle-Inspector (Chandragiri) said that the pond is known for its dangerous terrain and depth. He said that the fort officials were told to mount vigil on the stretch leading to the hillock.

Youth saved

Meanwhile, the Pakala circle police in the early hours of Sunday saved the lives of two youth from the swirling waters of a rivulet, when they were washed away while negotiating an overflowing causeway beneath a railway bridge. The duo, along with their motorbike, was washed away in the gush of waters following heavy rains in the area.

People who were about to cross the causeway saw them calling for help and immediately informed the police. Sub-Inspector (Pakala) K. Rajasekhar and his team rushed to the spot and helped the duo reach to safety.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar congratulated the police team on their successful rescue mission. The villagers from Gadanki, the duo’s native, thronged the police station to thank the personnel.