Andhra Pradesh

Two youth drown in temple tank

more-in

Police say they tried to wash their feet before ‘darshan’

In a freak mishap, two youth drowned at the pushkarini (temple tank) of Lord Vayulingeswara Swami temple atop Ramagiri hillock in Pitchatur mandal on Wednesday.

According to the Pitchatur police, the youth identified as Vijay (23) and Mahendra (24) of Adavi Koyambedu village of the mandal, reached the hilltop on their bike for ‘darshan’ of the deity. Before having ‘darshan’, the duo tried to wash their feet at the temple tank, but fell into it, losing grip on the slippery edge.

Though they tried to come out of the tank, the slippery edges of the tank did not permit them. Before some devotees could rush to their rescue, the duo drowned. Their bodies were fished out after an hour. The police shifted the bodies to the area hospital and registered a case.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2019 1:25:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-youth-drown-in-temple-tank/article28160065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story