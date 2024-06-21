Two West Godavari youth drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons drowned and two others went missing in the sea at the Ramapuram beach in Vetapalem mandal of Bapatla district on June 21 (Friday).

According to the police, the bodies of two youth, Gotikala Teja, 17, and Bala Kishore, 18, were retrieved. Chakkamu Nithin, 19, and Koru Amalaraju, 20, were missing.

All the four belonged to Duggirala village of Pedavegi mandal in West Godavari district and came to the beach on a picnic. The incident occurred reportedly while they were having fun on the beach, police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.