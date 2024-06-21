ADVERTISEMENT

Two West Godavari youth drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing

Updated - June 21, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

  

Two persons drowned and two others went missing in the sea at the Ramapuram beach in Vetapalem mandal of Bapatla district on June 21 (Friday).

According to the police, the bodies of two youth, Gotikala Teja, 17, and Bala Kishore, 18, were retrieved. Chakkamu Nithin, 19, and Koru Amalaraju, 20, were missing.

All the four belonged to Duggirala village of Pedavegi mandal in West Godavari district and came to the beach on a picnic. The incident occurred reportedly while they were having fun on the beach, police added. 

