GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two West Godavari youth drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing

Updated - June 21, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

  

Two persons drowned and two others went missing in the sea at the Ramapuram beach in Vetapalem mandal of Bapatla district on June 21 (Friday).

According to the police, the bodies of two youth, Gotikala Teja, 17, and Bala Kishore, 18, were retrieved. Chakkamu Nithin, 19, and Koru Amalaraju, 20, were missing.

All the four belonged to Duggirala village of Pedavegi mandal in West Godavari district and came to the beach on a picnic. The incident occurred reportedly while they were having fun on the beach, police added. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.