Two-year-old boy chokes to death after consuming deworming tablet

A two-year-old boy died when he was administered deworming tablet in Kotnana Raminaiduvalasa of Garugubilli mandal of Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

The boy, Jashwik, used to complain about stomach ache and her grandmother took him to nearest Anganwadi center as government was supplying deworming medicines at free of cost.

He could not breathe after the tablet got stuck up in the throat. In spite of repeated attempts to swallow the tablet, he could not do so and died on the spot.

The parents K.Chandrasekhar and Sujata took him to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.

As many as five more kids reportedly faced health problems after administration of tablets as part of the deworming day.

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health department ordered an inquiry over the incident.