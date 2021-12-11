Two-year jail term for accepting bribe

The Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases here on Friday handed down a two-year jail term to Mandali Adhinarayana (60), for accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 to provide an agriculture electrical connection at Mamillapalli village of Kanaganapalli mandal in Anantapur district in 2017. He also imposed a penalty of ₹5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7.

Mandali Adhinarayana was also convicted in another case and handed a sentence of two years’ imprisonment and a similar ₹5,000 penalty under Section 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The judge said that both the jail terms will run concurrently and if the accused does not pay the penalty, he would have to undergo another three months of simple imprisonment.

The judge further directed perjury proceedings against the complainant (as he had turned hostile during cross-examination) and departmental action against Assistant Engineer (AE) and Deputy Engineer (DE) of the APSPDCL as they too turned hostile. Special Public Prosecutor Rama Bhagavan Reddy examined all the witnesses and Krishna Reddy conducted the case, said an ACB release.