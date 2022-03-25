Andhra Pradesh: Two writers receive Gurajada awards in Fort City

Physician K. Surya Rao congratulates winners

Senior physician, writer and Padma Shri awardee Kutikuppala Surya Rao presented the Gurajada Sahiti Puraskaram awards to writers Srikonda Narasimha Raju of Nagarjuna Sagar and Kurella Sri Shreya of Vizianagaram at a function organised at the residence of famed writer Gurajada Appa Rao in the city on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Surya Rao and Gurajada Samskritika Samaikhya general secretary Kapuganti Prakash said that the association was encouraging young and talented writers. “Reading books will inspire thousands of people to move in the right path,” Dr. Surya Rao said, urging parents to encourage their children to read books extensively as it would help them understand the challenges facing society.