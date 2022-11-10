Two workers killed, two injured in blast at firecracker unit

Two workers were killed and two others are battling for life with severe burn injuries following a blast at a firecracker manufacture unit at Kadiyuddha village under Tadepalligudem rural police limits in West Godavari on Thursday evening.

West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash said the injured were being treated in a hospital. Police teams were involved in the rescue operations. There was no information on the total number of workers engaged in the work.

The SP added that the Annavaram firecracker manufacture unit was licensed. District Fire Officer B. Srinivas said two fire tenders were deployed. The teams were engaged in rescue operations.