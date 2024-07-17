GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two workers injured at Rambilli SEZ in A.P.’s Anakapalli district

The accident occurred reportedly due to a reactor blast.

Published - July 17, 2024 01:42 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

At least two workers were severely injured in an accident at Vasant Chemicals at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The accident occurred reportedly due to a reactor blast. However, it is yet to be confirmed.

Thick flames engulfed the surroundings of the industry after the fire accident. Family members of the workers had arrived at the spot after coming to know about the accident.

Police officials from Rambilli and Achutapuram have reached the spot to enquire into the incident.

CITU leader Satyanarayana said that a worker had succumbed to the injuries, as per his sources.

