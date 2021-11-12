Two workers electrocuted while erecting 11-KV lines

CHITTOOR

12 November 2021 23:49 IST

In a tragic incident, two workers from Jharkhand were electrocuted while arranging High-Tension cables atop a tower for a 220 KV sub-station at Racharla village of Varadaiahpalem mandal on Friday.

Several workers from Jharkand State were on the job of pulling the unwired HT cables, when one of them came in contact with an 11-KV line beneath the tower, resulting in electrocution of two workers, identified as Marandi (32) and Bhuvaneshwar (37).

Sub-Inspector Purushottam rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the community health centre at Satyavedu for autopsy. Family members of the deceased were informed about the tragedy. A pall of gloom descended among the other workers and their family members camping at the worksite. It was alleged that the officials and contractors had not followed precautionary measures required for erecting HT lines. A case was registered and further investigation is on.