Two workers at Annavaram temple test positive for COVID-19

ANNAVARAM

24 June 2020 23:27 IST

Two persons engaged in the construction of a shed on the premises of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Vari Devasthanam here tested positive for COVID-19.

The duo, carpenters, was hired by the temple authorities on a contractual basis.

Devasthanam Public Relations Officer Kotagiri Kondala Rao said a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son had tested positive on June 22. They were engaged in the construction of the shed meant for the devotees.

The official said the two were part of a 16-member team constructing the shed outside the main temple. The rest of the staff who worked with them have been sent to home quarantine. The man and his son were admitted to the COVID Care Centre in Bommuru.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have declared the devasthanam campus as ‘buffer zone’ in which the temple activities would be allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. until further orders from the District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.