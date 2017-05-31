Two woodcutters from Tamil Naidu nabbed

The red sanders task force has nabbed two woodcutters of Tamil Nadu at Geddagoodu Bandalu off Bhakarapet ghat section of the Tirupati-Pileru national highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

In course of their combing activity, the team led by Reserve Sub-Inspector Bhaskar found a band of woodcutters at around 5 a.m., while the latter started pelting stones to escape from them. Of the 10-12 persons fleeing, the red sanders team could nab a couple of them, along with 11 red sanders logs, bags, food material etc. The accused have been identified as S. Manohar, son of Subramanyam, hailing from Melkai Kollamedu in Kuttakarai village and C. Rajendran, son of Chinnappan, belonging to Mambattu, both in Polur taluk of Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu. This area falls under the Javvadumalai forest area, from where most workers arrive here for woodcutting assignments.