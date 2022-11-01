Two women workers drown in Kolleru Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women were killed and five other women survived when a boat, in which they were returning from work, capsized in Kolleru Lake under Eluru rural police limits in Eluru district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as P. Pydithalli (45) and Gowramma (55) of Gurakalapeta village. The incident occurred while the workers were returning from work in an aqua pond inside the Kolleru Lake.

The Eluru police said the bodies had been retrieved and sent to the Eluru District Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.