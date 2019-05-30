Two women succumb to heatwave

Two women succumbed to sunstroke as severe heatwave conditions continued in Nellore district on Wednesday.

The women, Saroja (43) and Sarojamma (59), fell unconscious after long exposure to scorching heat at Arundhatinagar near Chennuru of Gudur mandal. They died midway even as the family members rushed them to a hospital.

Meanwhile, people were forced to stay indoors as mercury shot up in several parts of the district. Rapur registered a maximum temperature of 46° Celsius, followed by Bogole, Kaligiri Naidupeta and Kavali (45° C), and Nellore, Gudur, Kovur and Atmakur (44° C).

There was no respite from heatwave in Prakasam district too with Kandukur recording a maximum temperature of 46° C, followed by P.C. Palli, Kruchedu and Ballikurava (45°C), Veligandla (44° C), Kanigiri, Markapur and Podili (43° C), and Ongole and Chirala (41° C).