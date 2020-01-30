Two women run over by train at Kadapa Railway Station in A.P.

In a tragic incident, two women were run over by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Kadapa Railway Station late on Wednesday evening.
Succumb to injuries
The women were apparently crossing the track to reach the other side of the railway station, oblivious to the arrival of the train 17314 Chennai-Hubli Express on Platform No.3. Both of them sustained grievous injuries and succumbed on the spot.
The victims were identified as Pendekanti Vyshnavi (30), wife of Meda Anil Kumar, a resident of K.R. Puram in Bengaluru and Sure Usha Rani (60), wife of Late Nageswara Rao, of Noonepalli of Nandyal town, Kurnool district. The biweekly special train was passing through Kadapa Station.
Kadapa Railway Police registered a case RPS Crime No.02/2020 u/s 174 Cr.P.C.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.