Two women run over by train at Kadapa Railway Station in A.P.

In a tragic incident, two women were run over by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Kadapa Railway Station late on Wednesday evening.

Succumb to injuries

The women were apparently crossing the track to reach the other side of the railway station, oblivious to the arrival of the train 17314 Chennai-Hubli Express on Platform No.3. Both of them sustained grievous injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The victims were identified as Pendekanti Vyshnavi (30), wife of Meda Anil Kumar, a resident of K.R. Puram in Bengaluru and Sure Usha Rani (60), wife of Late Nageswara Rao, of Noonepalli of Nandyal town, Kurnool district. The biweekly special train was passing through Kadapa Station.

Kadapa Railway Police registered a case RPS Crime No.02/2020 u/s 174 Cr.P.C.