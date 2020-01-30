Andhra Pradesh

Two women run over by train at Kadapa Railway Station in A.P.

more-in

The duo were trying to crossing the track oblivious to a speeding express train

In a tragic incident, two women were run over by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Kadapa Railway Station late on Wednesday evening.

Succumb to injuries

The women were apparently crossing the track to reach the other side of the railway station, oblivious to the arrival of the train 17314 Chennai-Hubli Express on Platform No.3. Both of them sustained grievous injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The victims were identified as Pendekanti Vyshnavi (30), wife of Meda Anil Kumar, a resident of K.R. Puram in Bengaluru and Sure Usha Rani (60), wife of Late Nageswara Rao, of Noonepalli of Nandyal town, Kurnool district. The biweekly special train was passing through Kadapa Station.

Kadapa Railway Police registered a case RPS Crime No.02/2020 u/s 174 Cr.P.C.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
railway accident
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 1:27:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-women-run-over-by-speeding-train-at-kadapa-railway-station-in-ap/article30690809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY