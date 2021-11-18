Two women Maoist leaders surrender

Two women members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Thambelu Seetha alias Nirmala and Pangi Lachi alias Shailu surrendered before the Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao here on Thursday.

Both the Maoist leaders were key members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee.

While Seetha was allegedly involved in two murders, two landmine blasts, two kidnappings and three other offences, Shailu was allegedly involved in two murders and four exchanges of fire, including the ones at Palasamudram and Teegalametta Koyyuru this year.

The surrendered Maoists cited ill-health, disillusionment with the movement, security forces making deep inroads into the Maoist strongholds, and the wish to lead a normal life as the main reasons for their surrender.

CRPF 198 Battalion Commandant Kavindra Kumar Chand and 234 Battalion Commandant Sanjev Kumar Dwivedy were present.