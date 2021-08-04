Two women die, two injured in accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 August 2021 01:07 IST

Two women died and two others, including a five-month-old baby girl, were injured in a road accident on NH-16 near Uddandapuram Junction under Nakkapalle police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as P. Durga and P. Kameswari, both hailing from Boddepalli village in Narsipatnam mandal.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nakkapalli police station D. Venkanna, the incident reportedly occurred when one P. Raju along with his wife P. Durga, their five-month- old daughter and sister-in-law P, Kameswari were heading to Nakkapalle after having darshan at Thalupulamma temple in Tuni of East Godavari district.

“Raju reportedly lost control over the vehicle and hit the median. All of them fell on the opposite side of the road after hitting the median. A van heading towards Tuni ran over Durga and Kameswari, leading to their instantaneous death. The same vehicle ran over Raju’s leg. The baby received simple injuries,” said Mr. Venkanna. Raju was shifted to Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment. Police said that they were verifying CCTV cameras to trace the van which ran over them. The police registered a case and investigation is on.