Two women attempt suicide on Collectorate premises

Two women doused themselves with kerosene and attempted to immolate themselves at the Collector’s office here on Monday afternoon, but were foiled by the other people around during the Spandana programme.

The police personnel there immediately took the duo to the Collector’s chamber in Revenue Bhavan where he was receiving petitions from public. The duo, Uppara Obulamma and Devamma hailing from Peddavadaguru in the district, alleged that the ownership of three acres of land in the name of Obulamma had been illegally changed in the digital records by revenue Department officials in favour of some other persons. Despite their repeated representations and meeting the Revenue officials, the error has not been corrected, they alleged.

Collector S. Satyanarayana said the record would be rectified and action taken against those responsible. Those in distress can seek help by calling 100, 9989819191 or over email: [email protected]