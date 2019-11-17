Two-wheelers largest contributors to accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh ranked amongst the top ten States in the country in 2017 in terms of percentage share of road accidents and fatalities, at 5.5% and 5.4% respectively, according to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In 2017, there were 25,727 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of 8,060 people and injuries to 27,475 people. Of the total number of accidents, 14,201 occurred on National and State Highways resulting in 4,710 deaths.

The report also stated that the largest contributors to these accidents were two-wheelers such as scooters and motorcycles, followed by Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) such as cars, SUVs and pick-up trucks. During this period, the State also saw the highest number of deaths of two-wheeler riders, followed by the deaths of pedestrians due to road accidents.

City leads in accidents

While Vijayawada reported the highest number of road accidents at 1,667, Visakhapatnam reported the highest number of road crash fatalities (345) and injuries (1,146). Most of the road accidents in the State have happened due to exceeding lawful speed (20,612), followed by high alcohol levels in the driver’s bloodstream (2,064).

As per the report, the most number of people who were killed in road-related accidents were men, between the age of 25 and 35, followed by men from the age group of 35 and 45. The report also states that the maximum number of women, i.e., 251, between the age group of 35 to 45 were victims of road accidents.