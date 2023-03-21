Two-wheeler riders penalised for aftermarket exhausts in Ongole

March 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ONGOLE

The city police launched a crackdown on modified two-wheelers sporting illegal aftermarket exhausts on Tuesday.

The modified exhausts lead to the vehicles emitting much higher noise than usual, causing sound pollution and inconvenience to other motorists.

Launching the drive against the custom exhausts, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said changing the factory-fitted exhaust systems was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Stern action would be taken against those violating traffic rules, she said.

Police personnel led by City Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao penalised 120 two-wheeler riders for fitting aftermarket exhausts and crushed the exhaust pipes under a roadroller at the Addanki bus stand centre.