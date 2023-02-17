ADVERTISEMENT

Two-wheeler riders constituted 43% of accident deaths: Bapatla SP

February 17, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal said that 43% of those who died due to road accidents in the district over the past two years were two-wheeler riders.

In 636 road accidents in the district in 2021, 670 people sustained injuries and 253 died. Of this, 128 were two-wheeler riders, which is 51% of the total fatalities. Similarly, in 645 road accidents in 2022, 644 people sustained injuries and 265 died. Of this, 117 (45%) were two-wheeler riders.

In the last two years, 54% of all road accidents involved two-wheelers, and 47% of the riders sustained injuries and 44% died.

Mr. Vakul Jindal said extensive awareness programme about wearing helmets were being carried out in the district. Recently, free helmets were distributed to two-wheeler riders on National Highway 16 under Medarametla police station limits.

This apart, various programmes and awareness meetings were being held to inform youth, students and others about the necessity of wearing helmets, the benefits thereof and the types of helmets, he said.

