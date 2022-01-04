Two-wheeler drivers take pledge to wear helmets

VIZIANAGARAM

04 January 2022 00:29 IST

Town traffic police appealed to two-wheeler drivers to wear helmets which would protect them from sound and air pollution apart from saving them during fatal accidents.

Traffic DSP Ch.G.V. Prasad and sub-inspector N. Lakshmana conducted awareness programmes on Monday for two-wheeler drivers in the fort city and made them take a pledge to wear helmets.

“Our aim is to make everyone understand the importance of wearing helmets while driving bikes. They must buy good quality head gear so that they do not break at the time of accidents. They also have to follow traffic rules in letter and spirit,” said Mr. Prasad.

Mr. Lakshmana said that the innovative-oath taking programmes evoked good response from youngsters.