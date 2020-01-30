Two-week awareness programmeon leprosy to be launched today

In a bid to combat leprosy in the district, the authorities are launching an awareness programme called ‘Sparsha’ commemorating ‘World Leprosy Day’ on Thursday. The campaign will be launched by District Collector G. Veerapandian and will last until 13 February.

Addressing reporters in the city on Wednesday, district leprosy officer P. Chandra Rao said that the theme for this year’s campaign is centred on early detection and ending discrimination against those suffering from leprosy.

Dr. Rao said that every person must thoroughly examine themselves and immediately go to the doctor if they find white patches on their bodies. “There are 87 primary health centres in the district, all of which provide free health care and treatment for leprosy,” he added.

Allaying fears, he said they have cured all cases that have been reported. “A ward has also been given in the Kurnool Government General Hospital, where people could be admitted if there are any complications,” he added.

Dr. Rao also advised the people to not believe in rumours or superstitions if they identify white spots on their bodies. Giving out the details, he said there were 419 cases detected in 2019(till December 19) as against 531 cases in 2018.