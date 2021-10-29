Two unidentified bodies retrieved from Yeleru canal

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 October 2021 00:39 IST

The bodies of two male persons were found floating in the Yeleru canal near Lingampeta village under Nathavaram mandal, late on Thursday evening. Police are yet to identify the deceased.

Sub-Inspector of Nathavaram police station, D. Sekharam, said that the deceased persons might be around 35 to 40 years of age. The bodies might have been in the water for the last 10 to 15 days. While one body was completely decomposed, another was partially decomposed, he said.

The bodies were shifted to Narsipatnam area hospital for post-mortem. They will be preserved for 72 hours in order to wait for any relatives of the persons to come forward to claim them.

“The area where the bodies were found is close to East Godavari district. So, we have informed the police of that district also,” he said. Nathavaram police have registered a case.