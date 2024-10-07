Two tribals held for encroaching on forest land in A.P.’s Chintoor Agency area

CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

The Kunavaram Forest Range officials on Monday (October 7, 2024) arrested two Muria tribal persons on charges of encroachment of land within the Uppanapalli Reserve Forest in Chintoor Agency area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

In an official release, Kunavaram Forest Range Officer M. Karunakar said, “Madakam Venkayya and Madakam Rajababu, belonging to Maddigudem village, have been found involved in Podu cultivation by destroying the forest cover in the Uppanapalli Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Maddigudem village on Monday.’‘

They belonged to the Gutti Koya tribe (Muria tribe).

A case was registered against the duo and they were released on bail, Mr. Karunakar said, and warned tribal people against destroying forests to take up podu cultivation.