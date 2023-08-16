Two tribal women farmers take part in I-Day celebrations in Delhi

August 16, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

Adivasi Mahila Farmer Producers CEO A. Gowthami and chairperson S. Lalitha Kumari got the opportunity to participate in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, thanks to their impressive marketing skills in sale of farm products. They were appreciated by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on the occasion.

According to a release from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam manager T. Nagarjuna, NABARD and an NGO called ARTS promoted Adivasi Mahila FPO a year ago to ensure livelihood for nearly 350 women in Palakonda region.

They grew cashew, turmeric, millets and others products which were also effectively exported to various States through this FPO. Mr. Nagarjuna and ARTS director Nuka Sanyasi Rao congratulated both Ms. Gowthami and Ms. Lalitha Kumari for inspiring many with their achievement.

