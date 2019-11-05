Two traders murdered in of A.P.’s Anantapur district

Two cloth merchants identified as Eswarqappa, 50, and Murali, 35, were murdered close to Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal at Moda village in Parigi mandal of the district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police.

Parigi Sub-Inspector of Police K. P. Sreenivasulu told The Hindu that the incident might have happened sometime in the early hours, but the bodies were found by locals in the morning.

While the motive behind their murder was not yet known, some persons seem to have intercepted them while they were back to Gorenahalli, their native village, sprayed chilly powder in their eyes and hacked them to death.

The police was investigating the case and looking for clues.