Two tourists drown in stream in East Godavari agency

They entered Pamuleru at Valamuru tourist point near Maredumilli

They entered Pamuleru at Valamuru tourist point near Maredumilli

Two youth drowned in Pamuleru stream at Valamuru tourist point under Maredumilli police limits on Sunday. The incident occurred when a group of 14 tourists from Kakinada city were taking a dip in the stream on Sunday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as B. Manoj and Vasu aged between 20 and 25.

According to Maredumilli police, the duo slipped into the stream while taking a bath and drowned as they could swim. The police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government hospital in Rampachodavaram for post-motem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.