Two T.N. smuggling operatives held in Kadapa

The Rayachoti sub-division police arrested two red sanders smuggling operatives from Tamil Nadu at Guvvalacheruvu forest location under Ramapuram police station limits in Kadapa district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan told the media that due to the intensified vigil at vital entry and exit points at forest fringe villages, the recent activity had come to light.

The arrested duo had belonged to a batch from Vellore district. The police seized 18 logs, two cars, three fake number plates, some saw blades and axes from the spot. A case was registered and special parties were formed to track the elusive offenders.

The SP appreciated the sub-division police for accomplishing the task.