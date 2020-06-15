Two test positive for second time in Kurnool

KURNOOL

15 June 2020 22:13 IST

Two persons turned positive for the second time in Kurnool on Monday, sending jitters across the district administration.

At a review meeting with officials on Monday, District Collector G. Veerapandian stressed on the need for increasing the number of COVID tests per day by effectively collecting samples.

The protocols must be followed in all the places despite the relaxations in the lockdown, said Mr. Veerapandian. He asked the engineers of the A.P. Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation(APMSIDC) to immediately execute the liquid oxygen plant on the GGH premises to meet the demand. The capacity would be increased from the 11.5 kilo litres per day to 20 kl.

Of the 1,842 tests that were done in the district on Monday, 63 persons tested positive including two repeat positive cases. The cumulative tally in the district stands at 1,365, including Mumbai returnees. The number of discharges stand at 853, including 24 persons who were discharged on Monday. Among those discharged included a two-month-old child.