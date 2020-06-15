Two test positive for second time in Kurnool

Two persons turned positive for the second time in Kurnool on Monday, sending jitters across the district administration.
At a review meeting with officials on Monday, District Collector G. Veerapandian stressed on the need for increasing the number of COVID tests per day by effectively collecting samples.
The protocols must be followed in all the places despite the relaxations in the lockdown, said Mr. Veerapandian. He asked the engineers of the A.P. Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation(APMSIDC) to immediately execute the liquid oxygen plant on the GGH premises to meet the demand. The capacity would be increased from the 11.5 kilo litres per day to 20 kl.
Of the 1,842 tests that were done in the district on Monday, 63 persons tested positive including two repeat positive cases. The cumulative tally in the district stands at 1,365, including Mumbai returnees. The number of discharges stand at 853, including 24 persons who were discharged on Monday. Among those discharged included a two-month-old child.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath