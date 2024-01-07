ADVERTISEMENT

Two Telugu inscriptions of 8th and 9th centuries traced in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

January 07, 2024 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - GUNTUR

Archaeological experts opine that the inscriptions are the oldest ones found so far and would be helpful in identifying the origin of the Telugu language and characters

Sambasiva Rao M.

An ancient fragmented Telugu inscription found in an agriculture land at Gollavidipi village, Yarragondapalem Mandalam of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two fragmented Telugu inscriptions dating from the 8th and 9th centuries were found in agriculture fields at Gollavidipi village of Yarragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district. Archaeological experts opine that these inscriptions appear to be the oldest found so far and would be helpful in identifying the origin of the Telugu language and characters.

Speaking to The Hindu, K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru, said: “One of the inscriptions seems to record the gift of six Vutlu of land to a Brahmana named Kulabhatta of Kotipura by Sri Kamulkoli, in characters of the 8th century AD. The other inscription seems to refer to the reign of the king Sri Vijadi, in characters of the 9th century AD.”

These inscriptions are explored by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a senior assistant in the Revenue Department in Yerragondapalem mandal, who has been exploring the historical places of the region. Mr. Prasad informed that a Vutlu means a piece of land on which ten bags of paddy could be cultivated.

Mr. Prasad said that they have found a total of five inscriptions in the same village and they have decoded the information on two of them. He said that the remaining three are under examination and hoped that they also would provide some more information dating back to the same period or even earlier.

