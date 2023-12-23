Two Telugu inscriptions of 16th century found in Nallamala forest in A.P.

December 23, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

Two Telugu inscriptions of the 16th century have been found near the Poleramma (local village deity) temple inside the Nallamala forest at Palutla, Yerragondapalem mandal, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, which are engraved on a slab.

Decoding the inscriptions, K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru, told The Hindu, “They are written in Telugu and contain characters of the 16th century C.E., dated in the cyclic year Akshaya, Sravana, Su 10.”

Mr. Reddy said one of the inscriptions records the construction of cradle pillars (uyyala-kambalu) to Goddess Poleramma by Jangam, son of Linggabattu, of Gurazala.

The other inscription (letters are not clear on it), seems to refer to a hero fighting with a tiger.

The inscriptions were traced by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a senior assistant in the Revenue department in Yerragondapalem mandal, who has been exploring the historical places of the region.

Mr. Prasad said to locate these inscriptions, one has to travel at least 25 to 30 km inside the deep forest. They also found the idol of a Goddess, which also belonged to the same period, he added.

