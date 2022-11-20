Two Telangana students drown in River Munneru in NTR District

November 20, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - NANDIGAMA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Two students studying in a private school in Khammam, Telangana State drowned in the Munneru river, in Penuganchiprolu mandal in the NTR District, on November 19 (Saturday).

About 40 students from the school came for a picnic to Penuganchiprolu village when the incident occurred. Four students got caught in the river tide. The villagers saved two students while S. Venkata Narsa Reddy (11) and N. Jaswanth (9), drowned. They were studying sixth and fourth classes respectively, said Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G. Nageswar Reddy.

The bodies were retrieved and handed over to the family members. A case has been registered, the DSP said.

