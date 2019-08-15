Two technologies of NIOT commercialised by NRDC

A city centre of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has facilitated the commercialisation of two technologies developed by National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) , Chennai.

Licensing agreement

Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahu, who is heading NRDC Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell and Technology Innovation Support Centre in the city, said they played a key role in transferring indigenous technologies developed by the NIOT to four industries last week.

The NRDC inked the technology transfer licensing agreements for commercialising ‘Wave Powered Navigational Buoy’ to Sangir Plastics Pvt. Ltd, Hi-Tech Elastomers Pvt. Ltd (both from Gujarat) and Nireekshan Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd, Chennai, and ‘E. Faecali Multiplex PCR (polymerase chain reaction) detection kit’ to SAAI Electro Biogenic India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai.

“Multiplex PCR is a molecular biology technique for amplification of multiple targets in a single PCR experiment. E. faecalis is found in healthy individuals, but can cause endocarditis and septicaemia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), meningitis, and other infections,” Dr. Sahu said. He said the wave powered navigational buoy technology is an advanced wave energy device developed on the principle of Oscillating Water Column (OWC). It comprises an all-weather floating buoy in the sea for powering a beacon lamp and oceanographic related components using energy extracted from the waves.

The floating buoy is sized for navigational needs which can be used in ports and harbours. The wave energy device consists of a floating body, oscillating water column, power module comprising of turbine and generator assembly and battery charging electrical system.