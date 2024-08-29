Two teachers from Andhra Pradesh selected for national awards this year

Two teachers from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Middie Srinivasa Rao from SPS Municipal High School, Gudivada in Krishna district and Suresh Kunati from Zilla Parishad High School, Urandur in Srikalahasti mandal in Tirupati will receive the award at a function scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on September 5, 2024.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to State government

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) have said that fewer teachers were being selected for the annual ‘Best Teacher’ award at the State-level.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh, the association’s state president A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao said due to selection of fewer number of teachers for the award, the several deserving teachers working in government, zilla parishad, municipal, aided AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS), AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) and AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS) felt slighted.

They appealed to the TDP-led coalition government to rectify the mistakes committed in the past and recognise outstanding contribution of teachers in all categories and encourage them to make their best efforts to discharge their duties responsibly and diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said unlike science teachers who get the opportunity to participate in the mandal, district, state and national-level science fairs and mathematics teachers who utilise platforms like math Olympiads, language teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) did not have such opportunities.

They said the fact that certain names of teachers whose names find way to the list of awardees repeatedly become a cause of discouragement to other aspiring teachers.

The association leaders appealed to the Minister to look into the issue and do the needful.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.