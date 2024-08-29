ADVERTISEMENT

Two teachers from Andhra Pradesh selected for national awards this year

Published - August 29, 2024 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teachers’ union urges State government to increase the number of awards so that several deserving teachers in government schools get due recognition

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Two teachers from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for National Teachers’ Awards 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Middie Srinivasa Rao from SPS Municipal High School, Gudivada in Krishna district and Suresh Kunati from Zilla Parishad High School, Urandur in Srikalahasti mandal in Tirupati will receive the award at a function scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on September 5, 2024.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to State government

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) have said that fewer teachers were being selected for the annual ‘Best Teacher’ award at the State-level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh, the association’s state president A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao said due to selection of fewer number of teachers for the award, the several deserving teachers working in government, zilla parishad, municipal, aided AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS), AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) and AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS) felt slighted.

They appealed to the TDP-led coalition government to rectify the mistakes committed in the past and recognise outstanding contribution of teachers in all categories and encourage them to make their best efforts to discharge their duties responsibly and diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said unlike science teachers who get the opportunity to participate in the mandal, district, state and national-level science fairs and mathematics teachers who utilise platforms like math Olympiads, language teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) did not have such opportunities.

They said the fact that certain names of teachers whose names find way to the list of awardees repeatedly become a cause of discouragement to other aspiring teachers.

The association leaders appealed to the Minister to look into the issue and do the needful.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US