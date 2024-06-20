Two Tamil Nadu red sanders operatives held, 13 logs, car seized in Annamayya forests

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force arrested two smuggling operatives from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, June 20, and seized 13 red sanders logs and a car from their possession at a forest location in the Rayavaram section of the Annamayya district.

Superintendent of Police (Task Force) P. Srinivas reported that a special team conducted a search operation from the Tirupati Task Force office on Wednesday evening, covering the Rayachoti and Sundupalle forest areas of Annamayya district, and arrived at the Gangotri Road point to inspect vehicles.

In the early hours of Thursday, three operatives, riding two motorcycles, approached the checkpoint from the Sundupalli-Sanipaya Junction and attempted to flee upon seeing the task force personnel.

During the pursuit, one person fell and sustained a head injury, another youth escaped without injuries, and the third escaped.

Meanwhile, the occupants of a car abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the rear seat of the case was removed and 13 red sanders logs were hidden in that space.

The arrested were identified as Sarath Kumar Ravi (23) from KV Kuppam in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and Devaraj Govindaswamy (27) from Anaikattu taluk of the same district.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that 12 more persons were part of the smuggling operation, prompting a search operation to track them down.

The Task Force team took the arrested duo to the Tirupati police station and filed a case and Circle-Inspector Suresh Kumar was assigned to investigate the case.