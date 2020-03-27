Two SVIMS doctors kept under isolation on request

Two doctors of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) were placed under isolation at the hospital’s infectious diseases ward here on Friday.

Following the instance of a doctor couple in Hyderabad testing positive, the two SVIMS doctors reportedly volunteered to get themselves isolated, as they had met the doctor who tested ‘positive’ for COVID-19 during an official meeting at SVIMS.

The doctor, who was quarantined in Hyderabad, had visited Tirupati on March 17 and returned home the same evening by flight.

Going by the principle of ‘contact tracing,’ the period for catching infection is calculated at 5.2 days from the day of contact, i.e., March 17.

However, to be doubly sure, the doctors volunteered to get themselves isolated in view of the likelihood of getting susceptible for COVID-19.

Though taken aback at the development, SVIMS authorities collected their samples and sent them for medical examination at the venereal diseases research laboratory.