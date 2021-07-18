Two SVBC employees terminated

The TTD on Saturday issued orders terminating two employees working in Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) on the charges of exhibiting gross misconduct.

The terminated employees are D. Anilkumar working as a senior assistant and K. Srinivasulu, a DTP operator.

The duo reportedly addressed an anonymous letter to the TTD Additional Executive Officer levelling baseless allegations against the management and threatening physical abuse in the porn link case that shook the management last year.

Based on a complaint filed by the CEO of the channel, the Alipiri police have already filed a chargesheet.

Both employees working on a contract basis were sacked with immediate effect.