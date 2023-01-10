ADVERTISEMENT

Two students who shot and circulated video of teacher expelled from school in A.P.

January 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Child rights’ protection panel and Education Department order separate inquiries into the incident

Two students, who allegedly shot the video of a teacher in a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School, Penuganchiprolu, in NTR district, have been debarred from the institution.

“After confirming that a ninth standard student has taken the video of the teacher while she was teaching, and that another student has mixed some songs to the clipping and shared it to others over social media groups, action has been taken on the two students,” said District Education Officer (DEO) C.V. Renuka.

School headmistress Kokkiligadda Jalaja said despite the parents of the two students tendering an apology, action had been taken against the students as the behaviour of the two boys was found inexcusable. Transfer Certificates (TCs) were given to them, she said.

“To give a strong message, maintain discipline on the school premises and to protect the dignity of the teachers, the two boys were debarred from the school,” the DEO told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“We have seven women teachers in the Penuganchiprolu ZPHS. But the entire staff took the incident seriously and as an affront to the teacher community. They expressed fear and refused to take the classes,” Ms. Jalaja said.

Meanwhile, the AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Education Department have ordered separate inquiries on the misconduct of the students.

The Commission would inquire as to how many teachers were on duty at school on the particular day, was she a regular teacher for the ninth class, how many students were there in the class when the incident occurred (on December 31), when and how the issue came out, how the student brought the mobile phone into the classroom, whether there were any allegations on the two students earlier, said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

“Counselling will be given to the two students and their parents and the Commission will ensure that the boys continue their studies,” he added.

