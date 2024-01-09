ADVERTISEMENT

Two students of Rajamahendravaram Arts College drown in Sitapalli stream in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

January 09, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A boy and a girl reportedly feared drowned while they were taking photographs in Sitapalli stream at I. Polavaram village in Rampa agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday. The two students were from the Business Administration Department of Arts College in Rajamahendravaram. 

“The deceased have been identified as Shaik Jabeer (19) and S. Cheta Subarjani (17) of Rajamahendravaram city. The bodies have been retrieved during the search operation,” said Rampachodavaram ASP H. Jagadeesh. 

The incident occurred when five students of the Arts College went on a one-day trip to explore the places in the Rampa agency on two-wheelers. The police sent the bodies to the Rampachodavaram area hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US