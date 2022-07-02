Two students killed in road mishap
Two engineering students, including a girl, were killed on the spot when their motorcycle skidded on a causeway on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway at Doddipalle locality on the outskirts of Chittoor on Saturday.
According to the Chittoor Rural police, the victims were identified as Doshti Chaitanya (20) of Garladinne in Anantapur district, and T. Masthan (21) of Nellore, who were returning to college after purchasing some stationary when the accident took place. The bodies were shifted to district hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.
