Two students from W. G. held for ‘drug peddling’

West GODAVARI

27 January 2022 01:23 IST

Police shocked at the racket’s deep network

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB)have arrested two students, identified as Rohit and Rithwik, of West Godavari district for allegedly peddling drugs within the State.

The students, who were earlier consumers, laterbecame peddlers and began procuring and supplying drugs to addicts. Police are trying to find out how long the duo has been supplying drugs like MDMA, LSD, Ecstasy and marijuana (ganja) to addicts.

“We were shocked over the wide network that the peddlers have developed in Andhra Pradesh. The names of many students and youth of West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari and otherdistricts were found in the mobile call data and thediaries recovered from the accused,” an investigating officer said.

Rohit, a native of Bhimavaram,is a degree student and Rithwik, of Nallajarla in West Godavari district, is in his final year of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course in Bengaluru. Another accused, named Rahul, was workingat a private firm in Hyderabad.

“The SEB personnel picked up a ganja peddlerin Guntur a few days ago. Based on his confession, police arrested Rohit. As per the call data retrieved from his phone, we formed a decoy party and rounded up his brother Rahul,” said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

Policerecovered a dairy in which the names of Rithwik and the details of two peddlers of Bengaluru were found, and took Rithwik into custody. A few other suspects are being questioned, the Commissioner told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“We are trying to identify more drug addicts of the gang, whoare students,and have nowturned into peddlers.The drug mafia is targeting degree, PG, engineering, MBA, MCA and BBA students of A.P., Karnataka, Telangana and other States,” SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna said.

Modus operandi

On being told over phone byRohit, his brother Rahulwould send drugs in small sachets weighing just one or two grams.

The sachets would be concealed in the pockets of trousers, which Rahul would send via private bus drivers coming to Bhimavaram from Hyderabad after paying them ₹100.

“Rohitwould receive the parcels and supply them to consumers in Bhimavaram, Narsapuram, Eluru, Palakol, Guntur, Vijayawada and other places,” an officer said.