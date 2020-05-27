Andhra Pradesh

Two students from Telangana killed in road accident

‘They were going to Srikakulam from Bhupalpally on a bike’

Two B.Tech. students from Telangana died in a road accident on NH-16 at Yelamanchali in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kalyan and Praveen, both aged around 20 years, and natives of Bhupalpally in Telangana.

According to the Yelamanchali police, the two youth were reportedly going to Srikakulam from Bhupalpally on a two-wheeler. The accident reportedly occurred at around 1 p.m. near Kokkirapalle, when the youth allegedly hit handle of another bike while overtaking it.

Unable to control the bike, they reportedly hit the median. Both of them suffered severe head injuries and the bike was smashed, the police said. Bodies have been shifted to NTR Area hospital in Anakapalle for post- mortem.

Family members have been informed about the incident.

Some friends of Praveen reportedly said that he had borrowed the bike from his uncle in Srikakulam and was going to return the vehicle.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

