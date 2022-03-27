Two students ‘end life’ in Tirupati

Two students had reportedly ended their lives by jumping from their hostel buildings in two separate incidents in Tirupati on Saturday.

According to information, Vishnu Priya(17), of KV Palle mandal in Chittoor district and pursuing intermediate second year at the TTD-administered Sri Padmvathi Junior College, had reportedly taken the extreme step after her parents reportedly objected to her love affair.

According to police, the girl reportedly jumped off the second floor of her hostel and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to SVRR Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.

In another incident, Nagendra Kumar(20), hailing from Punganur mandal and residing at the government BC welfare hostel at West Church Circle in Tirupati, reportedly ended his life by jumping off the fifth floor of his hostel building due to an alleged love failure.

The SVU police had registered a case and shifted the body to the area hospital for autopsy.

Those in distress can seek help by dialling 100.

Weaver from T.N. found dead at Madanapalle

A 40-year-old weaver from Tamil Nadu, who had recently settled at Neerugattuvaripalle in Madanapalle, was found dead in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, the victim’s throat was slit with a blade.

The police said the CC camera footage would be verified and a search party had been dispatched to track a woman who was suspected to have committed the crime. The victim is survived by his wife, two children.

Man ‘kills’ wife

In another incident, a man reportedly fatally attacked his wife, Soundarya(22), with a knife and slit her throat, at Chavatagunta village of Vedurukuppam mandal on Saturday morning.

The neighbours rushed the woman to the government hospital at Puttur. A dispute over financial dealings was said to be the reason for the attack. The accused had reportedly fled the village, fearing the wrath of the villagers. A case was registered.

Woman found dead

A 40-year-old woman was found dead with multiple injuries on her body on the outskirts of Kongaravaripalle panchayat of Kurabalakota mandal on Friday night. The police found the woman, identified as Gajula Ramanamma, in the bushes on the roadside. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.